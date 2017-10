TransCanada Pulls Plug On $12B Pipeline Project

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT) -- TransCanada Corp. on Thursday said it's scrapping its proposed $12 billion Energy East pipeline, less than two months after Canadian energy regulators imposed a stricter environmental review process on the controversial, cross-country project.



The pipeline giant had dropped hints of the move last month when it filed a letter with Canada's National Energy Board seeking a 30-day suspension of its application for the 2,800-mile Energy East pipeline, which would ship 1.1 billion barrels of crude oil per day from Alberta and Saskatchewan to refineries in eastern...

To view the full article, register now.