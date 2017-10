Sessions Says Title VII Doesn't Protect Trans Workers

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 11:43 AM EDT) -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions has reversed the federal government’s stance that gender identity is protected as part of Title VII’s prohibition against sex discrimination, saying in a letter obtained by Law360 on Thursday that the statute does not cover bias based on transgender status.



Attorney General Jeff Sessions, seen here Sept. 28, wrote in the letter that the reversal "is a conclusion of law, not policy." (AP) In a letter to all U.S. attorneys and the heads of all federal agencies, Sessions said that while Title...

