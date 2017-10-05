S. Korea Agrees To Begin Modifying US Trade Deal

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 1:14 PM EDT) -- After a few weeks of uncertainty, the South Korean government on Wednesday agreed to the White House’s request to revisit and amend the 2012 bilateral trade agreement that has drawn ridicule from President Donald Trump.



U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and South Korean Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong emerged from their second meeting of a special joint committee under the United States-Korea Free Trade Agreement, known as KORUS, with a mutual understanding that the deal needed to be tweaked.



“I initiated joint committee discussions at the direction...

To view the full article, register now.