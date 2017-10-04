Foot Care Co. Says Rival Exploited Its IP In Online Sales
Ohio-based MyFootShop.com LLC sued the Greenbaum Family Trust Inc., which does business as Atlas Biomechanics, in Illinois federal court, alleging Atlas blatantly stole MFS’ product photos from its website to use on its own website and Amazon store in order to sell similar products. According to the seven-count complaint, which includes copyright...
