Foot Care Co. Says Rival Exploited Its IP In Online Sales

By Hannah Meisel

Law360, Springfield (October 5, 2017, 11:07 PM EDT) -- A company that sells a line of therapeutic foot products accused a competitor in Illinois federal court Wednesday of stealing its product photos and using its trademarks without permission to sell items on Amazon.

Ohio-based MyFootShop.com LLC sued the Greenbaum Family Trust Inc., which does business as Atlas Biomechanics, in Illinois federal court, alleging Atlas blatantly stole MFS’ product photos from its website to use on its own website and Amazon store in order to sell similar products. According to the seven-count complaint, which includes copyright...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

MyFootShop.com, LLC v. Greenbaum Family Trust, Inc. (d/b/a Atlas Biomechanics)


Case Number

1:17-cv-07175

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

820(Copyright)

Date Filed

October 4, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular