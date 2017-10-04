Foot Care Co. Says Rival Exploited Its IP In Online Sales

Law360, Springfield (October 5, 2017, 11:07 PM EDT) -- A company that sells a line of therapeutic foot products accused a competitor in Illinois federal court Wednesday of stealing its product photos and using its trademarks without permission to sell items on Amazon.



Ohio-based MyFootShop.com LLC sued the Greenbaum Family Trust Inc., which does business as Atlas Biomechanics, in Illinois federal court, alleging Atlas blatantly stole MFS’ product photos from its website to use on its own website and Amazon store in order to sell similar products. According to the seven-count complaint, which includes copyright...

To view the full article, register now.