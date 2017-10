DC Circ. Scratches Oral Arguments In LNG Approval Fights

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Wednesday scrapped oral arguments in the Sierra Club's fight against the U.S. Department of Energy's approval of liquefied natural gas exports from three projects, a troubling sign for the green group given the appeals court's recent rejection of one of its other DOE approval challenges.



A D.C. Circuit panel was set to hear oral arguments in the cases challenging the DOE's approval of LNG exports from Dominion Energy Inc.'s Cove Point project on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland and Cheniere Energy's Sabine...

