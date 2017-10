Pence Pledges Moon Landing In Revamped Space Program

Law360, Nashville (October 5, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT) -- America will once again send astronauts to the moon while ramping up attention to national security needs through a revitalized space program, Vice President Mike Pence told the inaugural meeting of the reconvened National Space Council on Thursday.



In re-forming the council, the Trump administration has made a commitment to U.S. space exploration that America hasn't seen in decades, Pence said, citing a neglect that has allowed other nations to “[seize] their opportunity to stake their claim in the infinite frontier.”



“By reconvening the National Space Council,...

To view the full article, register now.