Jilted Pa. Medical Marijuana Bidder Drops License Challenge

Law360, Philadelphia (October 5, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A company claiming it lost out on a lucrative medical marijuana growing and processing permit after a rival failed to tell Pennsylvania regulators about a criminal probe it was facing agreed Wednesday to drop a lawsuit challenging the state’s decision in the bidding process.



BrightStar Biomedics LLC, which has said it would have won the permit but for a Vireo Health LLC subsidiary’s disclosure failures, withdrew its Commonwealth Court lawsuit in lieu of what a spokesman said would be efforts to resolve its issues through administrative...

