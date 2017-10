5th Circ. Won't Lift Ex-Statoil Exec Injunction In IP Suit

Law360, Dallas (October 5, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday declined to lift an injunction forbidding a former Statoil unit’s chief technology officer from using information and technology he is accused of stealing to help his own business venture, but agreed to fast-track his appeal of the injunction.



In a brief order without explanation for the ruling, a panel of the court denied a request by Matthew Dawson — the former CTO of Statoil Gulf Services LLC subsidiary Reveal Energy Service Inc. — to stay an injunction he said renders his...

