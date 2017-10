Battle Lines Drawn Over Fight To Kill SALT Deduction

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Amid all the rate cuts, bracket tweaks and sweeping corporate reforms laid out in the Republican tax framework, one tax increase looks set to be the most divisive measure. Advocates and opponents of a plan to eliminate the state and local tax deduction are gearing up for a fight that has been brewing for 30 years.



At stake is a benefit, worth an estimated $1.5 trillion over 10 years, that has the distinction of being the single largest individual tax deduction. That alone makes SALT an...

To view the full article, register now.