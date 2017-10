2nd Circ. OKs Lending Fraudster's 6½-Year Ding On 2nd Go

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel Thursday upheld an advance fee fraudster's 6½-year sentence, finding a New York federal judge corrected an error she made when first doling out the prison term, which the appeals court initially struck down last year.



The 78-month sentence that U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest hit Thomas Jefferson Kent with for his role in the rip-off, in which supposed lending companies falsely promised loans to small businesses and collected fees for fraudulent expenses, was not vindictive or unreasonable, the three-judge panel said...

