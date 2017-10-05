PE-Backed Foam Insulation Co. To Buy Rival In $160M Deal
Under the deal, Mississauga, Ontario-based Icynene U.S. Holding Corp., a portfolio company of San Francisco private equity firm FFL Partners LLC, will buy all the outstanding shares in Lapolla Industries Inc. for $1.03 per share.
The announcement touts that the deal will help the companies’ insulation products serve new residential, commercial, remodeling and...
