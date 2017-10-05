PE-Backed Foam Insulation Co. To Buy Rival In $160M Deal

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A private equity-backed Canadian manufacturer and distributor of spray polyurethane foam insulation struck a deal to acquire a Texas rival in an all-cash deal for $160 million, including debt, the companies announced Thursday.



Under the deal, Mississauga, Ontario-based Icynene U.S. Holding Corp., a portfolio company of San Francisco private equity firm FFL Partners LLC, will buy all the outstanding shares in Lapolla Industries Inc. for $1.03 per share.



The announcement touts that the deal will help the companies’ insulation products serve new residential, commercial, remodeling and...

To view the full article, register now.