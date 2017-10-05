Schumer Pushes GOP To Keep State, Local Tax Deductions

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT) -- U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Republicans Thursday to scrap efforts to repeal or change the state and local tax deduction as part of their tax reform plan, arguing the provision will kill the Republican tax plan among its rank-and-file members, raise taxes on millions of middle-class families, and result in more than $1 trillion in losses for taxpayers and communities.



Speaking at a press conference, Schumer said 44 million people claim SALT deductions each year, reducing their taxes by "several thousand dollars.”...

