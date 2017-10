Wilmington Trust Seeks Doc Delivery Or Trial Delay

Law360, Wilmington (October 5, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Wilmington Trust Corp. on Thursday asked a federal judge to compel Federal Reserve Board compliance with a document and records subpoena by Friday or delay a securities fraud case now slated to begin on Oct. 10, saying the Fed had failed to justify delays.



The motion to compel followed Judge Richard G. Andrews’ clearance last week for limited subpoenas of some federal records of past bank disclosures on overdue and troubled loans, as preparations wound up for a two-month criminal trial targeting the bank and four...

To view the full article, register now.