Judging A Book

Law360, New York (September 25, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT) -- Are the latest books on the judicial system worth reading? Federal judges share their thoughts in this series of book reviews. Sept. 24, 2019 Judge Jackson Reviews "When Should Law Forgive?" Readers of Martha Minow's new book "When Should Law Forgive?" will be exposed to a refreshingly robust vision of justice that transcends myopic perspectives of wrongdoing and punishment, says U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the District of Columbia. Aug. 5, 2019 Judge Castillo Reviews "Raising the Bar" A timely new book, “Raising the Bar: Diversifying Big Law," is one of the first honest assessments of the challenging battleground...

