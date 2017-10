Insys To Pay $500K To End Mass. Opioid Marketing Claims

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics Inc. has agreed to pay $500,000 to Attorney General Maura Healey’s office to end claims in Massachusetts state court that it unlawfully marketed a spray version of the opioid fentanyl, Healey said in a statement on Thursday.



Superior Court Justice Mark. A. Hallal issued a consent judgment, ending allegations that the company misleadingly advertised its fentanyl product Subsys as safe for non-cancer patients and appropriate for mild pain. Insys had also been accused of pressuring its sales representatives to market Subsys for...

