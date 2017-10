Ex-USTR Fears Trump May Abandon NAFTA

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Zoellick warned trade policy experts at the Atlantic Council think tank on Thursday that they should brace themselves for a 50 percent likelihood that President Donald Trump eventually pulls out of the North American Free Trade Agreement.



In advance of the fourth round of NAFTA renegotiation talks next week, the Atlantic Council brought together public officials and policy makers at a panel discussion to discuss the economic and diplomatic benefits of the 23-year trade agreement to Americans and how Congress should...

To view the full article, register now.