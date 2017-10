What To Know About Post-Closing Merger Challenges

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 1:31 PM EDT) -- In a rare move late last month, the U.S. Department of Justice challenged a previously reviewed merger that had already closed, garnering notice from antitrust attorneys and raising questions about when and what companies should disclose to competition authorities.



On Sept. 26, the DOJ sued industrial equipment manufacturer Parker Hannifin Corp. in Delaware federal court, looking to partially unwind its $4.3 billion acquisition of rival Clarcor Inc., saying the consummated merger combined the only two domestic companies making aviation fuel filtration systems used by the military...

