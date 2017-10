Insurer Needn't Cover Wrongly Valued Equipment Loss

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT) -- ACE American Insurance Co. was entitled to rescind a policy issued to an affiliate of Revstone Industries LLC, the Sixth Circuit held on Thursday, after it was revealed the company had dramatically misstated the value of a cache of machinery that was later stolen.



The case was governed by Michigan law, and to justify its decision the court cited the Michigan Court of Appeals’ ruling in Lakes State Insurance Co. v. Wilson, which held that “rescission is justified without regard to the intentional nature of the...

