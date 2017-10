Fed. Circ. Probes Joint Infringement In Lock Patent Case

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Thursday examined the reach of its recent decision that made it easier to prove that multiple parties have jointly infringed a patent, with the judges appearing skeptical that the ruling applied to a case involving luggage locks that airport security workers can open.



At arguments held at Fordham University School of Law in New York, the panel probed whether a lower court correctly held that lockmaker Travel Sentry Inc. and luggage companies like Samsonite Corp. do not have a close enough...

To view the full article, register now.