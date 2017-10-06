New Miami Litigation Boutique Focuses On Client Experience

Law360, Miami (October 6, 2017, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A new litigation boutique just launched in Miami is aiming to “realign” the attorney-client relationship through its focus on technology, transparency, fee predictability and collaborative case management, according to its founders.



Mark Migdal & Hayden, which is based in Brickell, brings together former Berger Singerman LLP partners Etan Mark and Don Hayden with former Stolzenberg Gelles Flynn & Arango LLP partner Josh Migdal, providing a collective 40 years of experience in the South Florida legal market and dozens of trials.



They say they intend to keep the...

To view the full article, register now.