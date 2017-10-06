New Miami Litigation Boutique Focuses On Client Experience
Mark Migdal & Hayden, which is based in Brickell, brings together former Berger Singerman LLP partners Etan Mark and Don Hayden with former Stolzenberg Gelles Flynn & Arango LLP partner Josh Migdal, providing a collective 40 years of experience in the South Florida legal market and dozens of trials.
They say they intend to keep the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login