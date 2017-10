Ex-Pa. AG Kane Escapes Former Deputy's Slander Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (October 5, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane on Thursday escaped a former deputy’s lawsuit accusing her of smearing his reputation by exposing his name in a leak of sealed grand jury evidence, after a Pennsylvania state judge found that the suit was served too late.



Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Daniel Anders agreed with Kane and fellow defendant Michael Miletto, an investigator still with the attorney general’s office, when he concluded that Marc Costanzo, now an assistant district attorney in Philadelphia, never properly served a writ...

