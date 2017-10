Uranium Miner Defends Water Quality Deal To Texas Justices

Law360, Dallas (October 12, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Texas Supreme Court justices on Thursday questioned how a settlement agreement requiring uranium mining company URI Inc. to restore the quality of water wells in Kleberg County could be viewed as unambiguous by both parties when the parties differ sharply on the meaning of a key term.



Despite agreement from URI and the county that they both view the contract as unambiguous, the justices kept coming back to the question of ambiguity throughout oral argument in the case.



URI has asked the court to reverse findings...

