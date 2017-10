5th Circ. Won't Ask Texas Justices To Weigh Asbestos Query

Law360, Los Angeles (October 5, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday refused to seek the Texas Supreme Court's guidance on whether asbestos claims fall under a standard pollution exclusion in a U.S. Fire Insurance Co. excess policy, leaving intact a ruling axing an order requiring U.S. Fire to pay another insurer $2.5 million to cover the cost of asbestos suits against a custom fabricator.



On Aug. 18, a three-judge panel of the appellate court upended a Texas federal court's judgment in favor of primary insurer Trinity Lloyd's Insurance Co., agreeing with U.S....

