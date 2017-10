Trump Taps Faegre Baker Daniels Pro As EPA's Second-In-Command

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday said he wants to fill the long-vacant number two position at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with Faegre Baker Daniels Consulting energy and natural resources expert Andrew Wheeler.



Wheeler, whose nomination has been sent to the Senate, is a principal with Faegre Baker Daniels Consulting, co-leader of its energy and natural resources practice and of counsel to the law firm. He came to Faegre Baker Daniels in 2009, after a six-year stint as the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works’...

