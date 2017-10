Trump Taps Faegre Baker Pro As EPA's Second-In-Command

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday said he wants to fill the long-vacant No. 2 position at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with Faegre Baker Daniels Consulting energy and natural resources expert Andrew Wheeler.



Wheeler, whose nomination has been sent to the Senate, is a principal with Faegre Baker Daniels Consulting, co-leader of its energy and natural resources practice and of counsel to the law firm. He came to Faegre Baker Daniels in 2009, after a six-year stint as the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works’...

To view the full article, register now.