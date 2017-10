Psychic Cops To Hiding $3.5M In Exorcism Income From IRS

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida woman who claimed to be a psychic pled guilty Thursday to hiding more than $3.5 million that she earned performing exorcisms on an elderly woman seeking to rid herself of demons, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced.



Sally Ann Johnson, 41, who was also known as Angela Johnson, Angelia Johnson and Sally Reed, pled guilty to one count of tax evasion for failing to declare the more than $3.5 million she was paid during a seven-year period from 2007 by...

