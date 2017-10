Late-Filing Estate Can’t Argue Incompetence In Med Mal Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (October 6, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee appellate panel on Thursday upheld the dismissal of a suit accusing a hospital of negligent treatment that contributed to a patient’s death, finding the patient’s family failed to show he had been “adjudicated incompetent” at the time of death and thus the suit is time-barred.



The appeals court found that Bobbi Harjo Caudill and the estate of her late father Austin Amos Harjo failed to provide the lower court with proof that a temporary guardianship qualified as an adjudication of incompetence or applied at...

To view the full article, register now.