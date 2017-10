McCaskill Drafts Bill To Block Tribal Immunity In Patent Review

Law360, Los Angeles (October 6, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., piled on to lawmakers’ objections to Allergan PLC’s transfer of patents for dry-eye treatment Restasis to a Native American tribe, releasing a draft bill Thursday aimed at nixing tribal immunity in reviews by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.



Allergan had last month transferred six of its Restasis patents to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, which had sovereign immunity, in a bid to escape inter partes review proceedings before the PTAB, the company said. For the deal, Allergan gave the tribe a $13.8...

