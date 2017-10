Medline Says CR Bard Copied Innovative Surgery Kit

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Medical supply giant Medline is suing competitor C.R. Bard over the design of an infection-combating catheterization kit, telling an Illinois federal court in papers filed Thursday that Bard is willfully infringing a patent issued just weeks ago.



U.S. Patent Number 9,745,088, issued Aug. 29, covers Medline's “single-layer” surgical tray for insertion of Foley catheters. Surgical trays are preassembled, turnkey packs of all the materials needed for a specific surgery.



For Foley insertions, a two-layer stacked design was standard before 2009, Medline says. But that design had...

