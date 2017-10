Enviros Urge DC Judge Not To Toss EPA Effluent Rule Suit

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists on Thursday asked a D.C. federal judge not to toss their suit challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's postponement of toxicity limits for power plant wastewater and also requested that they be allowed to amend their complaint.



The groups asked the court to deny the EPA’s motion to dismiss their May complaint that said the EPA failed to make the findings required for a stay of the effluent limitations guidelines and standards rule for power plants while it reconsidered them. They hit back at the...

To view the full article, register now.