Blue Bell Investors Launch Del. Chancery Listeria Suit

Law360, Wilmington (October 6, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Investors in Blue Bell Creameries have launched a derivative lawsuit in the Delaware Chancery Court, unsealed late Thursday, accusing the ice cream maker and its board of “reprehensible” lapses connected to a deadly listeria outbreak and a “staggering” loss of value for the company.



In a heavily redacted complaint, Blue Bell investors Mary Giddings Wenske and the Thomas Hunter Giddings Jr. Trust argue that the company and its brass didn’t follow sound industry practices and instead oversaw “horrific” sanitary conditions that gave rise to an outbreak...

To view the full article, register now.