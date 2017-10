Aon Alleges Consulting Competitor Stole Trade Secrets

Law360, Springfield (October 6, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Human resources advising company Aon Consulting Inc. filed suit against competitor Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC in Illinois federal court on Thursday, alleging that Marsh Inc. improperly gained access to Aon’s collection of compensation data survey information and then used that information to provide compensation consulting services to its customers.



In its four-count complaint, Aon accused Marsh, an insurance brokerage and risk management company, of taking the data when it gained access to Aon’s secure website by using a participating organization’s username and password. Aon said...

