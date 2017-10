5th Circ. Sticks By $3M Exxon Contractor Coverage Ruling

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit will not rehear a case over who must pay a $3.3 million settlement ExxonMobil Corp. reached with a subcontractor after he was severely burned in accident, bringing an end to a contentious, years-long suit that’s already been before the court twice.



A three-judge panel found in August that ExxonMobil subcontractor Electrical Reliability Services must pay the lion’s share of the settlement, after insurer Old Republic Insurance Co. successfully argued that its policy should only kick in after ERS paid a $3 million deductible....

