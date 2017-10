SEC Watchdog Says Agency Faces IT, Budget, Contract Issues

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission pays too much for IT work and other contracts, keeps its employees siloed, faces ongoing security vulnerabilities and needs more money, its inspector general said in a Thursday report about the agency’s biggest management struggles.



The watchdog office’s statement said the agency’s four biggest challenges started with its need to do more with less. While markets have become more global and complex, the regulator has requested $1.6 billion for the next fiscal year, the same as it had this year....

To view the full article, register now.