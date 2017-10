BDS Deregulation Premised On Bad Analysis, 8th Circ. Told

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission’s deregulation of business data services was premised on a faulty competition analysis that “crossed into a world of unsupported speculation,” a handful of consumer lobbying groups recently told the Eighth Circuit.



Public Knowledge, along with the Consumer Federation of America and the New Network Institute, said in a Wednesday amicus brief that the agency turned a blind eye to contradictory evidence and decided that a duopoly market was acceptable for the exclusive internet connections used by institutions with heavy network demands....

