PTAB Isn't Making CBM Reviews Any Easier For Challengers

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 9:41 PM EDT) -- With its refusal to adopt a "time of filing" rule, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board reinforced a means of avoiding covered business method reviews and continued a trend toward making CBM challenges difficult for petitioners, attorneys said.



In a Sept. 28 decision, an expanded panel declined to adopt a rule suggested by Facebook Inc. that would have required PTAB judges considering a CBM petition to assess the patent's claims as they existed at the time the petition was filed — not as they are when...

