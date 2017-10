Purina Can't Duck Suit Claiming Fish Food Killed Bass

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge Friday found Purina Animal Nutrition LLC can’t duck a suit claiming its food killed thousands of bass at a fish farm despite the fact the farm did not buy direct from Purina.



U.S. District Judge Michael J. Reagan declined Purina’s motion for dismissal on the grounds no contract existed between it and Veath Fish Farms LLC, saying prior Illinois court cases favored keeping seven of the nine claims against Purina.



“As discussed above, in the discreet area of products intended for consumption...

