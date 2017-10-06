Sessions Memo Expands On 'Religious Liberty' Exemptions

Law360, Washington (October 6, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT) -- U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a sweeping guidance to federal agencies Friday on what he called "religious liberty," articulating a 20-point list of principles affecting employers, government agencies and religious groups.



"Except in the narrowest circumstances, no one should be forced to choose between living out his or her faith and complying with the law," U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' memo said. (AP) The memo, which dovetailed with another rule from President Donald Trump’s administration Friday that extended exceptions from the Affordable Care Act’s contraception...

