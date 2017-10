Collegium Infringing OxyContin Patents, Purdue Says

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is infringing two of Purdue Pharma LP's patents tied to the opioid painkiller OxyContin when making and selling its painkiller Xtampza ER, Purdue alleged on Friday in Massachusetts federal court, as part of a long line of similar suits.



In its supplemental New Drug Application, Collegium certified that it wasn’t infringing any of Purdue’s patents, but Purdue is arguing otherwise, saying the competitor is infringing U.S. Patent Numbers 9,522,919 and 9,073,933. This is the seventh suit that Purdue has filed against Collegium over...

