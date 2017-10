Feds, 11 States Back Texas In 5th Circ. Sanctuary City Row

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government and 11 states backed Texas in its Fifth Circuit suit with cities over a state statute that bars so-called sanctuary city policies, arguing Thursday the law is constitutional and protects their shared interests in the enforcement of federal immigration laws.



In an amicus brief, the federal government urged the court to permanently reverse a Texas federal court’s preliminary injunction on provisions of the law, known as SB4, that require local law enforcement to comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests and bar...

To view the full article, register now.