Insurer Sheds Wrongful Seizure Suit Over Congo Plane Crash

Law360, Los Angeles (October 6, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A company whose airplane crashed in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2012 cannot pursue its lawsuit alleging aviation insurance provider Global Aerospace Inc. unlawfully kept possession of valuable salvaged parts and let them deteriorate, a Delaware judge ruled Thursday, because the action was filed too late.



Delaware Superior Court Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. granted Global Aerospace's motion to dismiss, finding that the suit brought by plane owner Lima Delta Co. was untimely because it did not file the action until after the applicable three-year...

