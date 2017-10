Insurer Must Pay Chinese Garlic Duty As US Suit Is Timely

Law360, Washington (October 10, 2017, 3:24 PM EDT) -- The Court of International Trade has found that International Fidelity Insurance Co. owes an anti-dumping duty on Chinese garlic imports, because the U.S. government sued for the $231,000 bond payment a day ahead of the expiration of a six-year statute of limitations.



The court ruled Thursday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection received notice — starting its clock to file a lawsuit — when the Department of Commerce sent it liquidation instructions in 2007, not when Huaiyang Hongda Dehydrated Vegetable Co.’s legal challenge to the 377...

