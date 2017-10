Insurer Wants Quick Win In Faulty Pipeline Coverage Dispute

Law360, Los Angeles (October 6, 2017, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A Travelers unit on Friday urged a Texas federal court to quickly rule that it doesn’t have to cover steel pipe manufacturer Tex-Tube Co.’s costs to defend a lawsuit over an alleged defect in a section of a pipeline, contending that the underlying action doesn’t assert any claims for accidental property damage under the terms of Tex-Tube’s policy.



Tex-Tube is contending that its commercial general liability insurance policy with Travelers Indemnity Co. subsidiary Phoenix Insurance Co. requires the insurer to defend the company in the underlying...

To view the full article, register now.