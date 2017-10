Northern Dynasty Unit Unveils Smaller Pebble Mine Plan

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT) -- A Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. company recently said it has revamped plans for an Alaska mineral mine that are smaller, safer, and conscientious of the problems the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency identified, adding that the mine would benefit the state’s economy.



Pebble LP reduced its Pebble Mine proposal from an open pit and tailings storage operation that would span 13.5 square miles to one that would be 5.4 square miles, PLP President and CEO Tom Collier said in a presentation at a Resource Development Council for...

