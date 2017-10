Wilmington Trust Judge Rejects Bank Doc Tiff Trial Delay

Law360, Wilmington (October 6, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Delaware on Friday rejected Wilmington Trust Corp’s call to postpone Tuesday’s scheduled start of the bank’s criminal securities fraud trial due to undelivered Federal Reserve Board documents, saying the court and parties can work around delayed receipt.



The bank on Thursday asked Judge Richard G. Andrews to compel Federal Reserve Board compliance with a document and records subpoena by Friday or to delay the trial or impose restrictions on opening arguments and testimony, after the Fed said it was unable to comply....

