Amgen Sues Genentech To Shield Avastin Biosimilar

Law360, San Francisco (October 6, 2017, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Amgen Inc. filed a suit in California federal court Friday seeking a declaration that 27 patents related to Genentech’s cancer treatment Avastin are invalid, unenforceable and aren’t infringed by Amgen’s biologic, which won U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval last month.



The suit follows months of stalled negotiations over bevacizumab, an antibody product used in the drug. The biologic — a genetically engineered protein that can be medically introduced to the immune system — caused a standoff between Genentech, which is trying to protect property rights...

