Fla. Judge Says Attys Immune From Court Filing Fees Suit

Law360, Miami (October 6, 2017, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge has agreed to dismiss a False Claims Act suit accusing attorneys of underpaying court filing fees on personal injury protection insurance cases they filed on behalf of their clients, ruling that they cannot be sued for work they did on behalf of their clients.



Judge Terry P. Lewis said attorney Neil Gonzalez and his firm The Law Offices of Gonzalez & Associates LLC are immune from liability because the actions alleged in the suit — which accuses them of intentionally undervaluing their claims...

