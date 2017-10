Trump Lays Out Hardline Proposals For DACA Deal

Law360, New York (October 9, 2017, 9:14 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday released a slew of requirements for a deal on the status of young, unauthorized immigrants who have received the deportation protection known as DACA, including border wall funding and creating a new system for distributing green cards.



In a letter addressed to House and Senate leaders, Trump included a list of his administration’s “principles” for revising the U.S. immigration system, including border wall funding, changing existing law to guarantee the “expeditious return” of unaccompanied immigrant children and creating a merit-based immigration...

