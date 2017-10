EU Tax Dispute Rules Unveiled At ECOFIN

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT) -- European Union finance ministers at the Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg Tuesday advanced new rules imposing deadlines on the resolution of tax disputes stemming from the interpretation of tax treaties.



Hitting double taxation issues head on, the EU finance ministers moved to codify and standardize the process by which member states resolve tax issues within the union.



"We proposed this new system to improve legal certainty and EU competitiveness by creating a binding obligation on member states' authorities to resolve tax disputes in...

