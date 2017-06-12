Dealer Fights Cox Arbitration Bid In Used Car Antitrust Suit

Law360, Miami (October 10, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A bankrupt used car dealership urged a Florida federal court Friday to deny Cox Enterprises Inc.'s motion to compel arbitration or dismiss allegations that the conglomerate monopolized the used car market for financial gain.



Citi Cars Inc. said the arbitration provisions in its agreements with Cox financing service NextGear Capital Inc. and Cox subsidiary Manheim Auction LLC are unenforceable “because they defeat the remedial purposes of the antitrust laws, and they both are procedurally and substantively unconscionable.”



Forcing the parties into arbitration would bar Citi Cars...

